KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coronavirus infection and hospitalization numbers are down in the Kansas City area, a trend local health officials are cautiously calling good news.
The Kansas City Metro's test positivity rate has fallen to 24.6 percent, its lowest percentage since Thanksgiving week. The area is also seeing 168 new hospitalizations per day. That number hasn't been that low since mid-November, according to numbers reported by local hospitals and compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.
The University of Kansas Health System updates its numbers daily in its regular coronavirus update briefing. On Monday morning, they reported that they were down to 56 acute infections (a number that has been above 80 all month), 61 recoveries, 24 people in the ICU, and 18 patients on a ventilator. All of those numbers are down significantly from where they have been in recent weeks.
Dr. Steve Stites and Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Hospital both urged the public to stay cautious on the optimistic numbers, but they said the lower numbers may be attributable to personal responsibility and messaging on masks and social distancing during the holiday season.
Amid the better numbers, ICU beds remain at a premium, though. Jackson County is down to its last ICU beds, after hovering in the low single-digits all month. Clay County has six available ICU beds. Kansas City, MO, and Johnson County each have 21, and the entire metro area has 132 available ICU beds, according to those numbers reported by local hospitals and compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.
