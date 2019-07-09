KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City animal control officers searching for a stray dog were confronted by another driver in a road rage incident involving gunfire Tuesday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the animal control officers thought they saw the dog and suddenly pulled over in the area of 92nd and Wallace.
The second driver who had been behind the animal control officers then pulled in front of their vehicle, got out and fired a shot in the air.
The animal control officers reported the incident to police and officers arrived on scene to investigate.
The spokesperson said no one was hurt in the incident and that police are continuing to search for the driver involved.
