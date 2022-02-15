WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An inmate has died at the Wyandotte County Detention Center and officials are investigating the incident.
According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found unresponsive on Monday afternoon during a routine cell check.
Lifesaving efforts were performed and emergency services were called at the detention center. The Kansas City, KS Fire Department arrived at the scene and took over with life saving efforts.
The inmate was pronounced dead in the facility. The sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play.
Both the sheriff's office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the incident.
The inmate's identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.