SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) – The Spring Hill Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man with Alzheimer’s.
85-year-old Nabih Abdou is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Nabih left his residence in Spring Hill on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m. in an unknown direction and is driving a grey 2005 Lexus LS 430 displaying Kansas plates 850BAO.
If you know the whereabouts of Nabih, please contact your local Law Enforcement immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.