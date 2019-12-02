SALINE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Salina man.
69-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reitcheck is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is said to weigh 175 pounds and have blue eyes and grey hair.
Reitcheck has not been seen since November 4. He is known to suffer from diminished mental health capabilities and is on disability but has not attempted to access the funds since before he was last seen.
Reitcheck is known to frequent the Salina area, but may have family in northwest Kansas, near Colby. He does not have a phone, vehicle, or any identification.
If located, or you have any information, please immediately contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.
