COFFEY COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing Burlington man.
78-year-old Dale Ernest Milburn is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white Relay for Life T-shirt.
He was driving a white 2006 Chevy Silverado extended cab with tag 203GBU that was last seen around 4 p.m. turning south on Highway 75 from Burlington.
Milburn has Alzheimer’s disease, and is without medication.
Milburn has been found in the Kansas City area.
