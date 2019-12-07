Amber Alert Web Image.jpg

SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) – The Spring Hill Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man with Alzheimer’s.

85-year-old Nabih Abdou is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Abdou left his residence in Spring Hill on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m. in an unknown direction and is driving a grey 2005 Lexus LS 430 displaying Kansas plates 850BAO.

About three hours later, police told KCTV5 News that Abdou has been located safe near St. Joseph, Missouri, and is awaiting to be reunited with family.

