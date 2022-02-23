LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been arrested after being shot by police last week.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 31-year-old Donald Barden Jr. of Leavenworth as he was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Barden has been booked on three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of felon is possession of a firearm. These charges stem from the incident last week.
On February 13, officers were looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened in a different jurisdiction. They made contact near 5th and Seneca. The suspect, a 31-year-old white male, was armed with a handgun and engaged in a standoff with police.
In that standoff, Barden was shot and hospitalized.
Barden is currently being held in the Leavenworth County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, according to KBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.