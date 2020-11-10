KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Park and Recreation said Kaw Point Park will be closing at 10 p.m.

The parks and recreation posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the park will be closed daily from 10 p.m. – 7a.m. starting November 9th.

“For those of you who have expressed concern regarding after-hours gatherings at Kaw Point Park, the Wyandotte Parks and Recreation Department, with support of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department, have begun closing the park daily from 10 PM to 7 AM,” the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said.

“The decision was made in an effort to manage and minimize the on-going issue of unauthorized after-hours gatherings at the park that have caused significant property damage and pose the potential to be super-spreader events. So while the early-morning shooting which took place there on Sunday did not precipitate this decision, it certainly reinforces it. ”