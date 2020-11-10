KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Park and Recreation said Kaw Point Park will be closing at 10 p.m.
The parks and recreation posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the park will be closed daily from 10 p.m. – 7a.m. starting November 9th.
“For those of you who have expressed concern regarding after-hours gatherings at Kaw Point Park, the Wyandotte Parks and Recreation Department, with support of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department, have begun closing the park daily from 10 PM to 7 AM,” the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said.
“The decision was made in an effort to manage and minimize the on-going issue of unauthorized after-hours gatherings at the park that have caused significant property damage and pose the potential to be super-spreader events. So while the early-morning shooting which took place there on Sunday did not precipitate this decision, it certainly reinforces it. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.