KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No team in the NFL put a waiver claim on former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at the deadline on Monday.
Several teams considered it, according to reports, but those teams elected not to.
If this holds, Hunt will be a free agent.
As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they signed a familiar face Monday afternoon in Charcandrick West.
West was cut by the Chiefs during training camp because they just had so much talent and depth at running back.
Now, he will be one of the back-ups to Spencer Ware and as the Chiefs move forward the best news is that both Damien Williams and Darrel Williams had good games against the Raiders on Sunday.
"Spencer Ware stepped up had some big plays as did Damien Williams and they were prepared," wide receiver Chris Conley said.
"We're brothers, and we will not allow anything that's happening on the outside dictate what we have going on here in this locker room," Ware said.
"The truth of the matter was that we parked it, we refocused and we moved on. You can't dwell on anything because you'll lose that game and you'll take a step back and we didn't," center Mitch Morse said.
