CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The wait for justice ended for two families who first fought to find their missing daughters. Then, they fought to see their killer caught.
On Monday, family members of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions watched a handcuffed Kylr Yust be walked out of the courtroom to be transferred to the department of corrections to begin serving his sentences.
Judge William B. Collins sentenced Kylr Yust to 15 years for the death of Kara Kopetsky and life in prison, which is capped at 30 years in Missouri, for the death of Jessica Runions.
In April, a jury found Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter for Kara Kopetsky’s death in 2007 and second-degree murder for the 2016 death of Jessica Runions.
“It's been 14 years in Kara’s case and almost five years in Jessica's case for us to get to this very moment right now,” Cass County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julie Tolle said in court. “This very moment, where we stand before you and ask for the defendant to finally be punished for stealing the lives of Kara and Jessica.”
Judge Collins ordered that Yust serve his two sentences consecutively – back to back.
Because Yust’s attorneys told the judge they plan to file an appeal, family members of Kopetsky and Runions said they were limited on what they could say following the sentencing hearing.
“What we were after was Kara and Jessica. Finding them and bringing them home.” Kopetsky’s stepfather Jim Beckford said. “One thing that comes to mind is the love everyone has shown. We are very thankful. Thankful for justice to come.”
Runions’ father, John Runions, said Monday’s sentencing was the best possible outcome they could receive because the jury did not find Yust guilty of first-degree murder. The jury found him guilty on lesser charges.
“When you have a defendant like Kylr Yust, it becomes darn near impossible to find peace,” Tolle told the judge. Tolle said Yust was smirking during the sentencing hearing.
“If there was ever a defendant that deserved to spend every minute of every day of that sentence in prison, it is this man right here,” Tolle said while referencing toward Yust in the courtroom.
Judge Collins denied Yust’s attorneys’ motion for a new trial. His attorneys did not comment as they left the courthouse. Yust refused to answer any of the judge’s routine questions that are asked at the end of a sentencing hearing about his legal counsel.
Judge Collins asked, “Have you been able to talk to them about your case over the past, I believe, four years?” Yust replied, “What do you think?” At one point, Yust told the judge, “I admire your attempts to foil my appeals but no thank you. Sir, I’m not going to be discussing this with you.”
“Kylr Yust thinks he's smart enough to take the stand and manipulate the jury, but it didn't work Kylr,” Tolle said in the courtroom. “We as the state and all of the victims in this courtroom will never stop fighting to keep you in prison for the rest of your life.”
Tolle said the family members of Kopetsky and Runions will attend every parole hearing.
“He has demonstrated by his actions that he will kill again,” Tolle said. “He has demonstrated that he is a danger to the community, and he flaunts that in the face of this community.”
Outside of the courthouse, Kopetsky’s mother Rhonda Beckford, stepfather Jim Beckford, and Runions’ mother Jamie Runions stood together. They thanked community members for their support and mushroom hunter Keith Todd, who in April of 2017 found their daughters’ remains.
“When the mushroom hunter stumbled across their remains, we won. They won. Kara and Jessica won. They are with us now,” Jim Beckford said. He then lifted the two mothers’ arms into the air and said, “we won.” Jamie Runions added, “We got our girls back.” Rhonda Beckford then said, “We got them back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.