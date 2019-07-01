LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A woman who prosecutors say beat up a child after accusing the child of stealing her drugs has pleaded guilty to of abuse of a child.
The charge against 30-year-old Amber Bass stems from a November 2018 incident during which Bass accused the child of theft.
As the child was attempting to run away, prosecutors said Bass got on top of the child and began punching, biting and kicking the child.
The child was finally able to get free and went to her grandmother’s home where she was able to call police. When the officers arrived, they found bruises and bite marks on the child from the attack.
In a statement, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson noted that under current state law this form of child abuse is seen as a Level 5 felony, meaning a prison sentence would only be mandatory for someone with an “extremely high criminal history.”
Thompson explained he is working to change the law to add an aggravated abuse of a child charge for case of extreme and serious abuse.
“Many of the acts of abuse perpetrated on children are overlooked by the current statute,” he said in the statement. “Furthermore, many acts of abuse against children vary in the nature of their severity, a consideration also not taken into account by our current statutory language.”
