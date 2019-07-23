FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- School starts in just a few short weeks, and for kids on the Kansas side, the Department of Health and Environment has upped the requirements.
“Those are the Hepatitis A vaccines and the meningococcal vaccine. So, they are now part of the required for school admission set of vaccines,” pediatrician Dr. Stephen Lauer said.
Little ones heading into kindergarten and first grade now need two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine, and meningococcal is required at age 11 with a booster at 16.
So why the change? Doctors say it is to help keep kids safe.
“It’s a set of diseases that are dangerous - cause lots of infections - serious complications up to and including death,” Lauer said.
Those vaccines are now considered tried and true. That’s why the KDHE added it to the list.
Your pediatrician should be on top of the latest requirements, but you should check with them for any questions on the timing of your child’s vaccinations and whether they’re covered.
The two vaccines are not required in Missouri -- yet -- but you might want to watch for that in the future. For now, students in the Sunflower State need to roll up their sleeves.
Click here for the requirements for:
