TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas is reporting that its unemployment rate in October dipped to 3.1% and was at its lowest rate in more than 40 years.
The state Department of Labor said Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.2% in September and was below the 3.3% recorded in October 2018.
Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said the last time unemployment was 3.1% was in April 1979. The rate has stayed below 4% since January 2017.
The state had nearly 1.18 million people employed in private-sector, nonfarm jobs in October. That's 13,600 more than in October 2018 for an increase of 1.2%.
The most robust over-the-year growth was in administrative, support and waste management services. They added 5,600 jobs for 6.9% growth and employment of 86,900 workers.
