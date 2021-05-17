OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- Watching the swelling of the Marais Des Cygnes River has become a sort of tradition among some in Ottawa.
Eric Chapman, who lives a few blocks from the Main St. bridge, has enjoyed coming to take pictures of the water after a heavy rain for the past few years.
"This is nothing," he said. He knew it would keep coming up.
Chapman was one of dozens of people who walked over the footbridge on the Prairie Spirit Trail to safely view the water.
Cynthia Schneider and her boyfriend noticed the backlog of branches and tree trunks pushing against it.
"It's got logs jammed on both sides here, which goes all the way through," Schneider said.
"There's logs jammed on the west side of that one, too," she added, referencing the Main St. bridge.
In August 2019 the river backed up into several homes and businesses throughout Franklin Co.
As of Monday evening it had not yet reached the top of the Main St. bridge. As a precaution the city closed it earlier in the day as water and debris pushed against it.
Mike Haeffele, Ottawa's Director of Public Works, said the river had risen faster and higher than the city had expected.
"It's gotten to the point where we don't have a choice," Haeffele said. "We have to keep traffic off that bridge."
For now people in Ottawa are enjoying a safe view of the water, hoping to avoid another deluge over the next week.
"I live here along 2nd street," Chapman said. "I hope it doesn't destroy anything through here downtown."
