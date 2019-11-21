TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review two recent Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled the state’s reckless criminal threat statute violates the First Amendment.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has never squarely decided whether the First Amendment allows states to prohibit threats of violence uttered with reckless disregard for whether they cause fear or other specified harm to the people at whom they are directed," Schmidt said.
"The lower courts are divided on that question, and the Kansas Supreme Court has now come down on the side that reckless threats of violence are protected speech,” he said. “So, we are seeking clarity and certainty by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review that decision."
On Oct. 25, the Kansas Supreme Court in two separate cases invalidated the state's reckless criminal threat statute and overturned the convictions of two individuals.
One case involved a threat of violence directed at a law enforcement officer and the other was a threat of violence uttered in a family relationship. The two cases are State v. Boettger, which arose in Douglas County, and State v. Johnson, which arose in Montgomery County.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment’s free speech protections require the state to prove that the person uttering the threat intended to cause fear in the victim; it is not enough, the court held, that the threat was uttered with reckless disregard for whether it would frighten the victim.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt formally notified the Kansas Supreme Court of his decision to appeal, putting further proceedings in both cases on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to review them.
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court whether to hear the state’s appeal in either or both of the cases would be expected next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.