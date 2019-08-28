KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Trey Wallace has been at Children’s Mercy Hospital for four days and his family hasn’t left his side.
Doctors at Children’s Mercy are slowly trying to wean Wallace off of the ventilator and heavy medication, but he did have what his family calls a setback overnight when he suffered some more seizures.
Those have thankfully since lightened up and they’re back to hoping and praying Wallace is on the road to recovery. They do know it will be a long road and are preparing for the very real possibility he could be at Children’s Mercy, which is more than four hours from home, for months.
It was over the weekend that Wallace, who was at Oceans of Fun with a church group, somehow got trapped in the wave pool. An alert park goer noticed him and jumped in and pulled him out. That’s when lifeguards ran over to help while paramedics were called.
Wallace was unresponsive when pulled from the water and paramedics were able to get his heart going again by the time they reached Children’s Mercy. The families pastor, Kurt Coleman, says Wallace suffered severe organ damage and the family is praying he can overcome the obstacles ahead of him.
“They are an incredible, incredible family and we consider them very close friends. It’s hard to walk through something like this. It’s a privilege to be able to walk with them. We hate that we have to do this though,” Coleman said.
KCTV5 News asked Worlds and Oceans of Fun what kind of training the lifeguards go through before they’re scheduled at the wave pool.
They said their lifeguards are all trained and certified by Ellis and Associates, a rigorous program that does not end with certification. They say once certified, lifeguards go through weekly training and regular audits.
The Surf City Wave Pool is labeled as a, “high thrill ride.” It is potentially dangerous for anyone with a pre-existing condition and requires skill when the waves are turned on as that pool can hold more than 1,500 people and it’s eight feet deep in the deep end.
Most people are on tubes which can make it harder to spot someone struggling. We talked with the American Red Cross about their lifeguard program. They say one of the most important things they teach is scanning the water.
“We talk about searching the water, looking at the top middle and bottom, looking for things that are outside of the norm. We also talk about things that can be distractions and ideas to deal with those,” Joshua Rowland with the American Red Cross said.
Worlds and Oceans of Fun released a statement saying in part, “We are deeply saddened by this event. Our hearts are with the family and we will continue to do anything we can to assist them during this difficult time.”
Coleman set up the gofundme for Wallace’s family.
