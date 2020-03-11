TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) - There were some tense moments at the Kansas State Capitol, and it was captured by a Kansas teenager who is now calling out state senators.
“He wanted to use his body. It wasn't excuse me, it was push and get out of my way,” Tom Olin, who is an elderly man, said.
Olin is disabled and says he was shoved into a man sitting in a wheelchair.
“He wanted to make a point he could go anywhere and do anything,” Olin said.
The confrontation was captured by teenager Allie Utley.
“I’m a high school senior currently and this is what I would expect out of high school boys,” Utley said.
She posted the video on Twitter writing, “GOP Senator Eric Rucker just shoved a KanCare advocate to the floor and began scolding him.”
GOP Senator Eric Rucker just shoved a KanCare advocate to the floor and began scolding him. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/7stUWYKMfM— Allie Utley (@allieutley2) March 10, 2020
“Started screaming at him coming to his feet. Complete insanity,” Utley said.
She claims Senator Rick Billinger played a supporting role in this mess too saying he tried to block her video.
“He has a smirk on his face as he's doing it like he's getting pleasure trying to take away my first amendment rights,” Utley said.
Then she shared how to contact the two senators, by email and phone. Her post has been shared hundreds of times.
“It was so rude of Senator Rucker to do what he did,” Utley said.
KCTV5 News reached out to both senators by phone and email but have not gotten a response.
