MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Class is in session for students at Kansas State University. While some are getting ready to transition out of college, others are just getting started.
“I’ve enjoyed it, but it’s definitely been stressful,” said freshman, Logan Rockers.
Stressful because they’re learning what it’s like to live on their own and become an adult.
“Like paying rent and buying groceries and stuff like that and utilities and navigating all that so it was definitely an experience,” said Rockers.
That’s where Adulting 101 comes in where students learn to become life-savvy.
Health Educator Megan Katt says, “Home Economics is not required for high school and middle school students anymore like it used to be in the past so they’re teaching a little bit more to the test and those things are falling to the waist side.”
So, what does adulting mean? Dictionary. com says it’s an informal term to describe behavior that is seen as responsible and grown up.
College senior, Frankie Skinner describes it as, “Just those simple tasks but are daunting to people who don’t know how to do them.”
Skinner, Katt and a team of students worked to help bridge that gap by offering free, noncredit workshops like car maintenance, cooking basics, health insurance, building good credit and interview etiquette to teach life skills.
Katt says students ask for help with finances the most.
“Over and over again we heard about finances, what’s a credit score, how do you build credit, how do you prepare taxes, how do you select your health insurance?” Katt said.
According to the American Psychological Association’s 2017 Stress in America report, money was the most common stress, affecting 81% of Gen-Z adults. Just as concerning as the occurrence of stress was the struggle to management.
“Especially because in high school I feel like we don’t learn how to do things like taxes or managing your accounts,” said Rockers.
Freshman Raiden Guialdo says, “Oh, I’m getting better at it, I was really bad.”
With the help of K-State’s “Adulting Workshops” students who participate are getting the extra push they need to become a rock star at adulting.
“Through this series I’ve learned a lot of big adulting things which I wish I would have learned back transitioning from high school to college rather than now when I’m facing it,” said Skinner.
A successful semester makes way for more workshops next year.
“Now that it’s catching on its gaining popularity so we’re going to have to offer it in the future,” said Katt.
