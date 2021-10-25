A Kansas state senator arrested after was stopped driving the wrong way on I-70 will spend two days in jail.

This morning, Senator Gene Sullentrop pleaded "no contest" to driving under the influence and reckless driving. Both are misdemeanors. 

Prosecutors dropped a felony charge. If he had been convicted of a felony, Sullentrop would have been forced to leave the legislature.

When he was arrested in Topeka in March, Sullentrop's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and he called a police officer "donut boy." 

