TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas state senator arrested after he was stopped driving the wrong way on I-70 will spend two days in jail.
This morning, Senator Gene Sullentrop pleaded "no contest" to driving under the influence and reckless driving. Both are misdemeanors.
Prosecutors dropped a felony charge. If he had been convicted of a felony, Sullentrop would have been forced to leave the legislature.
When he was arrested in Topeka in March, Sullentrop's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and he called a police officer "donut boy."
