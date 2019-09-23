TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A soldier at Fort Riley is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he sent plans for making bombs out over social media.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said 24-year-old PFC Jarret William Smith faces one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.
PFC Smith joined the Army in July of 2017 and transferred to Fort Riley in July of this year.
An FBI investigator claimed that Smith told people on Facebook that he wanted to travel to the Ukraine and fight with a paramilitary group called the Azov Battalion. Investigators also said Smith offered to teach others on Facebook how to make a cell phone-based explosive.
In August, an undercover investigator said Smith told them he was looking for other “radicals” and that Smith talked about killing members of “Antifa” and destroying cell towers or a news station.
Just two days later, the undercover investigator said Smith described how to make a vehicle bomb. When the investigator noted most of the components needed were everyday household items, Smith allegedly said, “Making AK-47s out of expensive parts is cool, but imagine if you will if you were going to Walmart instead of a gun store to buy weapons.”
If Smith is convicted of the charge, he could face 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
