GOVE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber has died following a battle with the coronavirus.
“It is with profound sadness that we are reporting that our Sheriff, Public Information Officer and EOC Community Liaison, Allan Weber has passed away," the Gove County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. "His smile and sense of humor was second to none, and shadowed only by his loving, tender heart."
Our CBS-affiliate in Wichita reports Weber had been battling the virus for more than two months.
He was the sheriff for more than 24 years. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28.
"He loved his blue family as his true family, he held them all in the highest regard," the sheriff's department said. "He represented everything that is good about us here in Gove County. He embodied faith, family, friendship, and forgiveness, living these principles out loud every day."
No services have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.