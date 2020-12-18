Allan Weber

GOVE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber has died following a battle with the coronavirus.

“It is with profound sadness that we are reporting that our Sheriff, Public Information Officer and EOC Community Liaison, Allan Weber has passed away," the Gove County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. "His smile and sense of humor was second to none, and shadowed only by his loving, tender heart."

Our CBS-affiliate in Wichita reports Weber had been battling the virus for more than two months.

He was the sheriff for more than 24 years. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28.

"He loved his blue family as his true family, he held them all in the highest regard," the sheriff's department said. "He represented everything that is good about us here in Gove County. He embodied faith, family, friendship, and forgiveness, living these principles out loud every day."

No services have been announced.

