SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas state lawmaker has announced her resignation.
Senator Mary Pilcher-Cook of Shawnee will give up her seat on Jan. 16.
That is three days after the legislative session starts.
"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Kansas for 15 years; two terms in the House, and almost three terms in the Senate," she said in a statement. But now it is time for me to step down and give that privilege to someone else. My voting record shows I have consistently been honest with the voters and upheld all my campaign promises, repeatedly voting for limited government, reduced spending and traditional family values. Conservatives understand that power comes from the people, and that new leadership is sometimes required to carry on the mantle of these time-honored principles. I expect nothing less from the next senator to represent the 10th Senate district."
"The two candidates currently seeking this seat are out of touch with District 10 values," she continued. "One has an extreme left-wing record on the Shawnee City Council; the other takes pride in compromising away our principles by branding himself a pragmatist. Our middle-class families and seniors can't afford their tax and spend agenda. In the next few days, I'm confident a principled, intelligent, and energetic individual who will champion conservative values will come forward to seek this seat."
Republican precinct leaders will pick a replacement in the next three weeks. The seat is also up for a full four-year term in November.
Pilcher-Cook was elected to the senate in 2008.
Senate President Susan Wagle responded to Pilcher-Cook's retirement by saying, "I want to thank Senator Pilcher-Cook for her years of service to the people of Kansas and for being a relentless fighter and an articulate advocate for the unborn."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.