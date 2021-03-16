Gene Suellentrop (mug)

Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail just before 4 a.m. Tuesday following his arrest by the Capitol Police.

TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Local jail records show that a Kansas Senate leader has been arrested in Topeka on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer.

Online booking records show that the Wichita Republican also was arrested on suspicion of speeding and crossing a divided highway.

Suellentrop remained in the jail Tuesday morning. Senate President Ty Masterson’s office confirmed the arrest and said it was gathering information about the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether Suellentrop had an attorney.

