TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released a statement in response to President Donald Trump's suggestion that the 2020 election be delayed.
Schwab said:
"We are aware of the President’s comments and do not agree with the idea of delaying the November election. In Kansas, we have implemented measures to ensure the security and safety of the August and November elections. We respectfully ask the Kansas delegation to not support any delay to the November election. Now is not the time to act in fear but to show the world we are courageous."
Earlier on Thursday, the president had tweeted:
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"
The dates on which presidential elections happen are part of federal laws and would need to be changed by Congress.
