FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Secretary of State posted a tweet around noon stating they have been receiving reports of robocalls telling voters to stay home.
NOTICE: We are receiving reports of robocalls telling voters to stay home. Disregard these calls. If you have not already voted, today is the day! Polls in Kansas close at 7:00 p.m. local time. Find your polling location here: https://t.co/PWjjT24hmw #Election2020 #ksleg— KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) November 3, 2020
You are asked to disregard these calls.
If Kansas residents haven’t voted yet, today is the last day to do so. The polls in Kansas close at 7 p.m.
Click here to find your polling location.
