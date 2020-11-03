Robocall graphic

A bill to crack down on unwanted robocalls sailed through the Senate on Thursday, adding to a push by Congress to defeat the growing problem of phone scams and nuisance calls.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Secretary of State posted a tweet around noon stating they have been receiving reports of robocalls telling voters to stay home.

You are asked to disregard these calls.

If Kansas residents haven’t voted yet, today is the last day to do so. The polls in Kansas close at 7 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location.

