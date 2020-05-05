TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Leawood man locked in civil lawsuits over an autopsy services business has been banned by the state of Kansas from offering services connected to COVID-19.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that 37-year-old Shawn Parcells has been banned for over a year from conducting autopsies, forensic pathology or tissue recovery thanks to a temporary restraining order connected to a lawsuit filed in Shawnee County in 2019.

Parcells had requested a bond reduction last month in an attempt to get access so he could test deceased patients for COVID-19, saying in court filings that he was “fired up and ready to go” with using his skills to fight the coronavirus.

District Judge Mary E. Christopher extended that order Tuesday to include banning Parcels from traveling outside of the state of Kansas or the Kansas City metro area without court approval, offering any services tied to coronavirus diagnosis or treatment and advertising or marketing any business or service tied to infectious diseases like COVID-19.

In addition to the expansion of the restraining order, the judge found Parcells in contempt of court for violating the order.

Schmidt noted during a phone hearing last week that Parcells had formed new businesses and websites offering consulting services related to COVID-19, which the attorney general claimed amounted to deceptive or unconscionable misrepresentations in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Parcells has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 News investigations for botching autopsies across the nation. He currently faces both criminal and civil charges. His business was shut down by Kansas, but he can work in other states.