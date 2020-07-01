KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - We’re getting ready to celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend. At the core of those beliefs is the Bill of Rights, giving everyone the right to free speech. Lawyers say if you’re on the street or your phone, the same rules should apply.
Matthew Calcara hopped on Twitter last week to find his online speech had gotten him blocked by the Kansas City Police Department.
“I suppose I wasn’t quite sure why they had done it in the first place, and then second of all I didn’t know they could do that,” Kansas resident Matthew Calcara said.
Bernie Rhodes is a media lawyer who works for KCTV5 News. He says according to the constitution, a public figure or department can’t block anyone.
“Just imagine you wanted to stand in the middle of the street and yell ‘cops are pigs.’ The cops can’t arrest you for that, it’s your first amendment right. When the cops have a social media account and they want to block you from posting on your social media account, ‘the cops are pigs,’ they can’t do that either,” Rhodes said.
The Kansas City Police Department says since joining Twitter it’s blocked seven accounts, including Calcara.
“We want to invite that feedback from the community. We want to invite that interaction, but we have to be cognizant of other people’s ability to have access to us as well,” KCPD spokesperson Jake Becchina said.
The department blocks accounts if they are flooding their feed with posts, using foul language or disrupting the flow of information. Calcara says he doesn’t fall into those categories.
“I mean we’re talking once a day, so it’s not like I’m taking up too much space in their Twitter feed. I think that’s just sad really that they use that as an excuse,” Calcara said.
KCPD says most of the accounts they have blocked dissolve by the time they reevaluate if the account should continue to be blocked.
“They’re almost always created just for the purpose for being disruptive and then they go away,” Becchina said.
That includes fake accounts, which KCPD is dealing with right now. The handle, @KansasCityPD claims to be affiliated with the department, even using the same profile photo.
“Just the description of it is something that we would never condone, never believe and is absolutely not in line with our basic mission,” Becchina said.
As you scroll through your news feed the question is, how easily can you distinguish between this account, and this one?
KCPD says it has reported the account twice and has yet to hear back from Twitter. Media layers say parody accounts fall under free speech, just like Matthew Calcara’s post.
“KCPD really needs to listen to the community a lot more than they currently are. I think that’s the one thing we’re all trying to get across to them is. You need to listen to the community, and we’ll help,” Calcara said.
Calcara is now unblocked by KCPD on twitter. As of Wednesday afternoon, KCPD says no one is blocked by their Twitter account.
