TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) - U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins has been charged with four counts of voter fraud.

Watkins has been charged with interference with law enforcement, providing false information, voting without being qualified; unlawful advanced voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address.

The charges stem from the 2019 local elections. Watkins used a UPS address on his voter registration. His office said it was an honest mistake and he later changed it to an important complex address.

Watkins represents the Kansas' Second District. He is running for re-election. Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner is running against him in the primary, along with Dennis Taylor.

The investigation was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.

