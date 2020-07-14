TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) - U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins has been charged with four counts of voter fraud.
Watkins has been charged with interference with law enforcement, providing false information, voting without being qualified; unlawful advanced voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address.
The charges stem from the 2019 local elections. Watkins used a UPS address on his voter registration. His office said it was an honest mistake and he later changed it to an important complex address.
Watkins represents the Kansas' Second District. He is running for re-election. Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner is running against him in the primary, along with Dennis Taylor.
The investigation was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.