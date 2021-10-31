KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A member of the Kansas House of Representatives was arrested early Sunday morning in Overland Park.
Representative Aaron Coleman (D-KS) was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:45 a.m. Sunday after being arrested in Overland Park. The reason for arrest shows to be domestic battery. It also states Coleman has no priors.
Coleman, 21, was elected to the Kansas House in 2020, beating a 69-year-old business owner. Since his election, he's face disciplinary actions from Kansas Democrats, been barred from Kansas agency offices, and faced previous allegations of battery.
Coleman is being held in the Johnson County Jail without bail. He'll be in court on Monday afternoon.
