KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas priest has been charged with one count of possessing child pornography.
The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, said in a news release Thursday that it reported Christopher Rossman to authorities in September 2016 after learning he had accessed inappropriate content on his computer. Rossman was suspended from the ministry at that time.
The archdiocese said it received information that an FBI investigation resulted in the charge being filed.
At the time, Rossman was pastor at Roman Catholic churches in Baldwin City and Lapeer. He previously worked at churches in Olathe, Topeka, Holton, Mayetta and Potawatomi Reservation.
Here is the full statement of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas:
The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has learned that an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation into Rev. Chris Rossman has resulted in Father Rossman being charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
On September 9, 2016, the Archdiocese received information indicating that Father Rossman had accessed inappropriate content on his computer; the Archdiocese then reported the matter to the police. In accordance with archdiocesan policy, Father Rossman was immediately suspended from ministry. He had been serving as pastor of Annunciation Church in Baldwin City and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lapeer, Kansas
Media outlets were notified of the investigation at the time of Father Rossman’s suspension, and his name appeared in the Archdiocese’s special report on clergy sexual abuse released in January of this year.
The Archdiocese will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this matter moves forward. Questions about the case should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office.
The Archdiocese is grateful to law enforcement for its work to protect the community. If you suspect abuse, please immediately report it first to law enforcement. The Archdiocese also asks anyone who suspects inappropriate sexual conduct by any priest, deacon, employee or volunteer to please contact the confidential report line at (913) 647-3051. To make an online report to Archdiocesan Report Investigator Jan Saylor, go to archkck.org/reportabuse.
The Archdiocese takes very seriously its obligation to address any allegation of abuse, no matter how long ago the incident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.