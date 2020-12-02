WICHITA, KS (AP/KCTV) - The man who helped build what would later become the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world has died.
Frank Carney, who with his brother started the Pizza Hut empire in Wichita, has died from pneumonia. He was 82.
Family members say he died Wednesday at an assisted living facility in Wichita. He was a student at Wichita State University when he and his brother borrowed $600 in 1958 from their mother to start a pizza business.
PepsiCo bought Pizza Hut for $300 million in 1977.
