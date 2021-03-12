KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas basketball's NCAA Tournament future is potentially in doubt after the team withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament because of a third player with COVID-19 issues, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
Norlander reported early Friday afternoon that a University of Kansas men's basketball player who tested positive played in the team's Thursday win over Oklahoma.
The team had previously kept two players from making the conference tournament trip to Kansas City because of COVID-19 protocols.
The university's athletic department acknowledged shortly afterward that they had indeed withdrawn from the conference tournament, and released the following statement:
Due to a positive COVID-19 test this morning within the Kansas men’s basketball team, the Jayhawks have withdrawn from the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.
Kansas will remain in Kansas City in preparation for the NCAA Tournament following the health and safety protocols set by Kansas Team Health. The team will continue to be tested daily per NCAA guidelines.
“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
BREAKING—Kansas has a player who’s tested positive for COVID and has been removed from the Big 12 Tournament, sources tell @CBSSports. Jayhawks were supposed to play Texas tonight in the semis. KU kept two players home due to COVID protocols, prior to leaving for Kansas City.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2021
Sources tell CBS Sports the Kansas player who tested positive played in the team’s win Thursday over Oklahoma. Duke, Virginia and Kansas have now all been knocked out of their league tournaments in a 28-hour period.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2021
It remains to-be-determined whether or not this will impact Kansas’ availability and eligibility for the NCAA Tournament, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2021
