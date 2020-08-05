TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Urban Outfitters Inc. new fulfillment center in KCK is said to bring upward of 2,000 jobs, Kansas officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas officials announced in a virtual press conference that the fulfillment center will be located near 118th and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. This land is owned by the Kansas Speedway.
“It will serve as a ‘logistics node’ for the global lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products company Urban Outfitters and other brands, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with an 880,000 sq. ft. facility, including 60,000 sq. ft. of office space,” a release said Wednesday.
The new center is said to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to the state and $350 million in capital investment.
“We are excited to partner with URBN on this long-term investment in Wyandotte County, creating thousands of new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment in our community,” said Mayor/CEO David Alvey of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, KS. “Today’s announcement reinforces all that our community offers, including a skilled diverse workforce, centralized geographic location, and a robust infrastructure/transit system. It also reaffirms Wyandotte County’s continued success in attracting national development and jobs to the Kansas City region.”
Urban Outfitters said they are committed to hiring 35% of their employees from Wyandotte County, “using local, minority and women-owned businesses during construction of the facility and identifying childcare solutions and transit accessibility for their employees. They will create a workforce partnership with the Kansas City, Kansas Community College, and will pay some of the highest wages seen in the logistics sector,” a release continued.
Groundbreaking will occur in the fall, with operations anticipated to be up and running in early 2022.
