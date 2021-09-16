PRATT COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a police officer for alleged abuse of a child and battery.
According to the KBI, agents arrested 33-year-old Tate M. Rosenbaum at his residence in Pratt around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Rosenbaum is an officer with the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the KBI notes.
As previously stated, he was arrested for one count of abuse of a child and one count of battery. The charges are connected to an incident that happened on July 22.
The KBI initiated their investigation the next day, after the Pratt Police Department called them for assistance.
Rosenbaum has been booked into the Pratt County Jail.
The Pratt County Attorney is expected to prosecute in the case, the KBI said.
No further information is available at this time.
