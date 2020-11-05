KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the ballot counting continues across the nation Thursday evening in the 2020 Presidential election, KCTV5 News looked into the issue of election integrity in Kansas and Missouri.
Kansas
The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t have an investigative unit dedicated to solely looking into voter complaints. Katie Koupal, Deputy Assistant for the Kansas Secretary of State, says her office takes election integrity seriously.
“We have very strict security measures in place to make sure that your vote is counted, that one person cast one vote, and that the integrity and safety of our elections are upheld.”
This general election, one official administrative complaint was filed; the investigation is ongoing. According to Koupal, the state saw a dramatic increase in voters choosing advance by mail ballots. Advance voting by mail has been allowed to all Kansas voters since 1996. With an influx in this voting method, the Kansas Secretary of State also received an increase in voters wanting to verify things such as, their registration status or wanting to follow-up on something they saw or experienced while voting.
When a complaint is filed with the Secretary of State, an attorney looks into the issue. Koupal says voters should notify the agency of an issue sooner, instead of waiting, because it gives them time to work with local election offices and fix any potential issues. Complaint resolution times vary.
“Maybe a poll worker or an election worker just told a voter the wrong thing, they can address that almost immediately once they are notified of the issue. If it’s something that might have potential criminal circumstances, say a voter intimidation issue, that will likely take longer because law enforcement will need to be involved,” says Koupal.
Click here for information from the Kansas Secretary of State
Missouri
The Missouri Elections Integrity Unit investigates voter complaints, however, the Missouri Secretary of State doesn’t have a database where it tracks individual complaint totals. KCTV5 has requested data of how many complaints the agency received this 2020 general election.
Maura Browning, Communications Director with the Missouri Secretary of State, says when her office receives a complaint it has attorneys look into the matter and issue a response within 30 days.
A voter wishing to file a complaint has to fill out an online form, sign it, and swear to the information, before the department decides whether or not to look into the matter.
KCTV5 reached out to the Jackson County Elections Board to see how it ensures integrity in its jurisdiction. Republican Director, Tammy Brown, says she didn’t hear from the Voter Protection Center this year; it was a first. Brown says she typically handles a few voter complaints on Election Day.
“Not that we didn’t have some angry people that didn’t register or move from another county and didn’t register and couldn’t vote, but you have that every election, it’s not just a presidential.”
Brown says poll workers in her jurisdiction compare signatures and notary seals on every mail in and absentee ballot to ensure safe and fair election outcomes.
Click here for information from the Missouri Secretary of State
