KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Both Missouri and Kansas have awarded their crowns, selecting two young women to compete in the Miss America contest.
Taylor Clark, 21 of St. John, KS was awarded the prestigious title of Miss Kansas on Saturday.
For her talent, Clark played the drums, something she’s done since she was only eight years old.
She’s running on the social impact initiative she calls “Band Together: Music Education for All,” a fitting platform for the K-State senior music student.
Thanks to her victory, she’ll have $10,000 more to put toward her education from the Miss Kansas Scholarship Foundation and Legacy Bank of Pratt, KS.
Altogether, the Miss Kansas competition awarded nearly $58,000 in scholarships to this year’s $23,000 contestants.
Clark will go on to join the competition at Miss America 2022 this December.
Joining her will be Miss Missouri, Callie Cox, 21 of Mexico, MO.
Cox, a communications student at the University of Missouri won her crown last month.
Before that, she was named Miss Zona Rosa, using her platform to advocate for disability awareness under the social initiative “People First.”
This year’s Miss America competition will mark the return of the competition which was cancelled last year during the pandemic.
