TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas is one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana.
The state House Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the bill Monday on a vote of 13-8, pushing it to the full House for approval.
The vote comes as a growing number of Republicans shift positions in support of legalizing medicinal cannabis.
Some point to growing support of their constituents. Others cite success stories in neighboring Colorado, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
Earlier this month, Missouri saw record pot sales topping $2.4 million in a single week.
Taxed at 4%, marijuana grew the state's treasury by roughly $94,000 that week alone.
In Kansas, besides the potential new treatments medical marijuana could offer, Gov. Laura Kelly hopes the revenue generated from legal sales can fund Medicaid expansion, extending healthcare coverage to more low-income families and certain individuals living with a disability.
The measure has received pushback from some groups who say legalization of any kind increases heath risks related to smoking and could contribute to crashes caused by impaired driving.
