Marijuana pot weed generic
Getty Images

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas is one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana.

The state House Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the bill Monday on a vote of 13-8, pushing it to the full House for approval.

The vote comes as a growing number of Republicans shift positions in support of legalizing medicinal cannabis.

Some point to growing support of their constituents. Others cite success stories in neighboring Colorado, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

Earlier this month, Missouri saw record pot sales topping $2.4 million in a single week.

Taxed at 4%, marijuana grew the state's treasury by roughly $94,000 that week alone.

In Kansas, besides the potential new treatments medical marijuana could offer, Gov. Laura Kelly hopes the revenue generated from legal sales can fund Medicaid expansion, extending healthcare coverage to more low-income families and certain individuals living with a disability.

The measure has received pushback from some groups who say legalization of any kind increases heath risks related to smoking and could contribute to crashes caused by impaired driving.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.