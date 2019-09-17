KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) –Lawsuits have now been filed on both sides of the state line against Juul. The most recent is a Johnson County man who says he started vaping in high school and quickly got hooked.
Many believe the company clearly targeted a younger generation, many of whom were never addicted to cigarettes but instead went straight to vaping.
“They constantly told young people this is a better alternative than regular smoking and didn’t reveal that it contained nicotine at all, much less the amount of it,” Jerry Schlichter, who is a St. Louis attorney, said.
Schlichter and his firm filed the class action lawsuit that claims Isaac Gant was a senior in high school, just 18-years-old, when he started vaping. He says, while the ads caught his eye, “all he really knew was that he liked the way the fruit flavored vapor tasted.”
Fast forward four years and Gant says he goes through at least five Juul pods a week and is almost never without his vaping device.
“He’s also tried to reduce his consumption that’s been very difficult as well and he’s had anxiety with that as well as coughing fits and other respiratory issues,” Schlichter said.
Juul has only been around for a few years, so the long-term results aren’t known. But as time ticks by, it’s becoming clear that vaping isn’t without its issues.
“People are experiencing lung problems, serious respiratory problems, addiction and now it’s been reported in the last week or so multiple deaths,” Schlichter said.
Last month, a Clay County woman and her teenage daughter joined a class action lawsuit against Juul accusing the company of targeting youth.
The company vehemently denies those allegations, saying in part, “We have never marketed to youth and do not want any non-nicotine users to try our products.”
“Juul labs is committed to eliminating combustible cigarettes, the number one cause of preventable death in the world. Our product has always only been intended to be a viable alternative for the one billion current adult smokers in the world. We have never marketed to youth and do not want any non-nicotine users to try our products.”
