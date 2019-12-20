(KCTV) -- On Friday, KCTV5’s Savannah Rudicel talked to a Kansas man who was right on top of the crash that happened between two Carnival cruise ships near Cozumel, Mexico.
The incident isn’t what he meant when he said he wanted a room with a view. “Startling to say the least,” said Jim Brewer.
Brewer and his wife are from Leavenworth and are staying just a deck above where their cruise ship clipped the back of another.
“It was just an awful crash,” he said. “Glass breakage. You could hear the metal crackling.”
However, those weren’t the sounds that upset him the most.
“What was more unbelievable was the calm captain this morning saying, “Yeah, we just made a little contact,’” he recalled.
The captain told passengers they would assess the damage and everybody should disembark and enjoy Cozumel.
After all, the trip had already been interrupted by rough seas. Twelve-foot swells kept them from stopping in Grand Caymen the day before, so it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.
He said passengers are still waiting to find out how they’ll get home.
“Is the coast guard going to clear the ship?” wondered Brewer. “Is the same captain going to be sailing the ship? Are they going to fly a new captain in? There’s all kinds of issues going on.”
While officials figure out how to safely get the passengers home, Brewer’s family has their own plan.
“We’re, we’re actually doing a cooking class,” he said. “A Tabasco chef’s cooking class.”
The coast guard, carnival officials, and Mexican authorities are looking at how badly the ships were damaged.
Carnival sent the following statement after the incident:
“Updated Statement as 1:30 pm ET. FYI – there is no impact to the ships’ itineraries
Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked.
We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.
Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.”
