Generic police lights
(KCTV)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/AP) — It’s not unusual for officers to pull over suspected drunken drivers on the highways of Kansas, but it is fairly rare to find the suspected drunken driver on a major thoroughfare driving a riding lawnmower.

That’s what Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies say they encountered Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a man driving a lawnmower on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 75 near Topeka, television station KSNT reported.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Dalton Hunt, was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he failed a field sobriety test, officials said.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.