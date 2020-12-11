TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV/AP) — It’s not unusual for officers to pull over suspected drunken drivers on the highways of Kansas, but it is fairly rare to find the suspected drunken driver on a major thoroughfare driving a riding lawnmower.
That’s what Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies say they encountered Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a man driving a lawnmower on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 75 near Topeka, television station KSNT reported.
The 25-year-old man, identified as Dalton Hunt, was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he failed a field sobriety test, officials said.
