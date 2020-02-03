PARSONS, KS (KCTV) – On Monday, a sexual predator treatment program resident named Randy Snodgrass, a 58-year-old white man, was being transported by a Parsons State Hospital and Training Center staff member when he escaped on foot.
Local law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene. A hospital staff member was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released this afternoon.
Snodgrass is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Labette County Emergency Management has issued a “be on the lookout” through its code red notification system and is instructing the public to not approach, but to call 911 instead.
Snodgrass is considered armed and dangerous.
“The priority for us right now is the safety of our hospital staff and of the general public. Officials at the hospital are working very closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without further incident,” said Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard. “I am in constant contact with the superintendent at Parsons and am actively monitoring the situation.”
PSHTC and KDADS officials are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation.
