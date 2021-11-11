TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman announced that every Republican in the Kansas House of Representative has also signed the petition.
Full statement from Ryckman, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch:
“This is a historic moment as the legislature calls itself back into a special session for the first time in the history of our state. This unprecedented action is necessitated by equally unprecedented actions from the Biden administration that enacted these mandates unilaterally, without respecting the constitutional law-making power reserved for Congress. Never before has the federal government forced Kansans to choose between their personal beliefs and their livelihoods."
“Every Republican in the legislature has signed the petition to return to Topeka on November 22nd to fulfill our duty to protect the rights of our citizens and the Kansas economy. We look forward to delivering these petitions to Governor Kelly tomorrow morning.”
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, per the Kansas Constitution, is now required to call the session.
ORIGINAL STORY
A special session in the Kansas Legislature over vaccine mandates is one step closer to happening.
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson's office confirmed Thursday that all Republican Senators signed a petition for a special session regarding the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates.
“Today, my office received signatures from all 29 Republican Senators, demonstrating solidarity against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional overreach," Masterson said in a statement. "We look forward to delivering the petition to the governor’s office in the morning."
The special session, according to the petition, will begin on Nov. 22.
The Kansas Constitution requires the governor to call a special session if two-thirds of each chamber sign a petition. With it clearing the Kansas Senate, it now falls on the Kansas House of Representatives to make it happen.
Masterson said later this week, the Special Joint Committee Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates would consider to bills.
From his office:
One bill will prevent the Biden Administration's unconstitutional mandates from exploiting a technicality in unemployment insurance law to deny rightful benefits to Kansans who were forced out of a job due to personal medical decisions or for sincerely held religious beliefs.
A second bill would further strengthen Kansas law concerning religious and medical exemptions, ensuring Kansans who seek such exemptions are granted them.
