KANSAS (KCTV) -- The State of Kansas has launched an interactive map where people can track providers in their area who are offering a COVID-19 vaccine.
The site is updated weekly and utilizes information on Kansas' 105 counties, showing which locations and providers received vaccine doses this week and which have not. Not every area of the state supplies information for the interactive map.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does give the caveat that simply knowing where vaccines are does not guarantee people the ability to receive a dose. The site states:
- Find my Vaccine tells you where the vaccine is going each week, but it doesnot provide real-time reporting on when the vaccine is available to you.
- Providers intend to vaccinate eligible Kansans; however, doses may have been allocated for specific populations or to meet second dose commitments for Phase 1.
- Please contact providers to confirm vaccine availability, eligibility, location and hours prior to arriving.
Users can either interactively zoom in to the map, or they can put their ZIP code, address or city name into the search bar to see a list of nearby providers offering vaccines.
Click here to see and use the interactive map.
