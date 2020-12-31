KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The federal government is taking heavy criticism for the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, a measure for which Kansas ranks dead last, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News from the CDC, along with state and local governments.
To date, Kansas has vaccinated 12,161 people, which accounts for 0.42 percent of the state's population---the lowest figure for any state in the country.
The next lowest state is Alabama, with 0.54 percent of its population receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Missouri's numbers rank in the top 20, having administered 66,540 doses of the vaccine, accounting for 1.08 percent of the state's population. Missouri has vaccinated over five times more people than Kansas, according to the data.
When broken down by raw numbers---and not by percentage of the population---Kansas had administered the fourth fewest number of vaccine doses among states in the U.S. Each of the three states below Kansas, though, have far fewer people, including Washington, D.C.
The 10 states with the fewest doses administered, by raw numbers, are:
- 50. Wyoming
- 49. Delaware
- 48. Vermont
- 47. Washington, D.C.
- 46. Kansas
- 45. New Hampshire
- 44. Alaska
- 43. Idaho
- 42. North Dakota
- 41. Hawaii
The 10 states with the most doses administered, by raw numbers, are:
- 1. California
- 2. Texas
- 3. New York
- 4. Florida
- 5. Illinois
- 6. Pennsylvania
- 7. Ohio
- 8. Michigan
- 9. Colorado
- 10. Tennessee
Missouri ranks 13th in raw number of doses administered and 17th in percentage of shots used.
