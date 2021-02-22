Kansas medical marijuana

Kansas is one of three states that does not have a public state cannabis program. 

 National Conference of State Legislatures

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In the past decade, marijuana has become legal in some form across most of the country.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 47 states have some type of legal cannabis program, ranging from recreational use or medical use.

Kansas is one of three remaining states, along with Idaho and Nebraska, to not have at least some form of legalization.

Advocates hope that changes.

The Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act will get a hearing this week in the Kansas Legislature.

Proponents of the bill will speak on it this Wednesday, while opponents will testify Thursday.

The bill was introduced on Feb. 1, 2021. It was referred to the Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

Below is a copy of the bill: 

Download PDF Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.