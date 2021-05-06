SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas House made history today, voting 79 to 42 in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.
The House’s vote to legalize medical marijuana was not a quick one; it took nearly five hours in the chamber before they were able to take a vote.
The Kansas State Capitol’s fourth floor chamber was packed with members of the House, all looking to have their say in the debate on legalizing medical marijuana.
In the mix were some for and others not 100% on board.
After hours of debate and several amendments, the House voted in favor 79 to 42 in legalizing medical marijuana.
That was avote that our KC metro representatives had a hand in making, such as newcomer Aaron Coleman of Wyandotte County.
“I think this is a very historic vote for Kansas. I thought it would be 10 years before we would even be discussing medical. We went ahead and passed medical. This is going to allow patients access to a lifesaving drug,” says Coleman.
Meanwhile, State Representative Pat Proctor of Leavenworth County disagrees with the results. He feels this will truly hurt Kansas and his town of Leavenworth, that’s already battling drug and alcohol issues.
“I have a lot of compassion for the folks that are in need of marijuana to relieve the conditions they have; this is just not the way to bring it into our state. I have a lot of fears that we are bringing in this trojan horse of future use of recreational marijuana,” says Proctor.
Now that the House made their vote, it is now in the hands of the Senate. Some within the House believe the Senate members will review the bill and possibly address it next session.
