JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – State Representative hopefuls in the Kansas 16th district, not unlike the presidential candidates, are waiting for more votes to be counted before declaring a victory.
Republican Rashard Young and Democrat Linda Featherston are currently separated by 14 votes. The current count favors Featherston.
“I certainly wouldn’t expect that little old me would be in the same boat as the presidential race, but here we are,” Featherston said.
Young said he did not expect to be left in limbo.
“You think November 3, that night the election is going to be over an you are finally going to be able to sleep,” Young said. “But, I slept with one eye open last night.”
Both candidates had a level of anxious energy in their voices while contemplating what they will do in the coming days while waiting for workers to count provisional ballots.
Featherston said she will return to teaching piano lessons Monday. Young is headed back to work at the state treasurer’s office.
“I’m actually completely calm and at peace,” Featherston said. “I feel like we ran a good, honest campaign and that’s all I can do.”
“It’s an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on the campaign we’ve ran,” Young said. “Reflect on the year I’ve personally had.”
This year has been unprecedented, this election is no exception according to Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt.
“This election cycle in 2020 with COVID-19 and the large quantity of mail-in ballots across the country,” Schmidt said. “The mail ballots are what’s slowing things up because many jurisdictions are not used to managing that large quantity.”
The largest portion of ballots Johnson County is waiting to count is the provisional ballots cast on Election Day. Schmidt said there are more than 6,000.
“That’s why no one should feel like they’ve lost in a close race because we really do not know who those winners are and we won’t know until we count those provisionals,” Schmidt said.
Johnson County will certify all provisional ballots by 4 p.m. on November 12, 2020.
