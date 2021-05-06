TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- This afternoon, Kansas House lawmakers voted to legalize medical marijuana.
It was passed out of committee with support from both Republicans and Democrats.
It passed the Kansas House with a 78-42 vote.
Governor Laura Kelly supports the bill.
To get to her desk, the bill would also have to be passed by the state Senate before the end of session.
Stay with KCTV5 News for further updates.
