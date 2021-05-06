Medical Cannabis with prescription label

File photo - Bag of medical marijuana with prescription label and warnings.

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- This afternoon, Kansas House lawmakers voted to legalize medical marijuana. 

It was passed out of committee with support from both Republicans and Democrats. 

It passed the Kansas House with a 78-42 vote. 

Governor Laura Kelly supports the bill. 

To get to her desk, the bill would also have to be passed by the state Senate before the end of session. 

Stay with KCTV5 News for further updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.