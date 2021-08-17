Police lights generic
artolympic/Getty Images

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Turnpike Authority is asking for the public's help in gathering information on a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon on I-70 eastbound.

Authorities are seeking a subject who was seen in a faded black Chevrolet S-10 that was stopped on the right shoulder of I-70 and was seen talking to the victim prior to the collision.

The victim, 30-year-old Ashley Olivo, was later struck by a vehicle while walking in the acceleration lane of I-70 eastbound near Turner Diagonal. 

The car authorities are looking for was last seen around 2:48 p.m. on the right shoulder of I-70 eastbound at milepost 416.1, just east of Turner Diagonal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Trooper Mike Gruber at (316) 652-2611.

